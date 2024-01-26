Volunteers gather to count and survey Utahns experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of volunteers woke up before the sun for the second day in a row to participate in the annual "Point in Time" count.

The goal of the count is to figure out how many individuals experiencing homelessness are in Utah and of those people, how many want or need resources.

Among the volunteers was Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, who believes it's her duty to step out into the community she leads.

"One of the reasons I am out here as Mayor is not just to be one of 300 people because they need the help to do this well, but also to better understand these individuals' stories," she explained.

Individuals experiencing homelessness often have stories of struggle and hardship which led them to live a difficult and sometimes dangerous life outside.

"The goal is to make sure we capture everyone that's living on the streets, interview them, understand their circumstances and then, you know, the raw data rolled up, gives us a comprehensive picture of the need in the community," Wilson explained.

Through interviews, volunteers and Utah officials also often come to learn that a series of life events, like layoffs, divorce or medical issues, can often lead to devastating financial consequences.

"Every little thing adds up and makes it really, really hard for people to be on the right path," Wilson reflected. "So people need support and intervention."

However, Utah organizations know that the best way to get money and resources is to get an accurate count of who needs help.

The point in time count continues through Saturday morning between 4 and 6 a.m.