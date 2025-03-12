Why around two dozen Utah firefighters are answering the call for help in Texas

PROVO, Utah — Roughly two dozen Utah firefighters with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands are now on their way to Texas to help fight wildfires in the state. The firefighters make up two task forces and are expected to spend 14 days in the Lone Star State before coming home.

Currently, the Texas A&M Forest Service says there are 156 fires burning in Texas. Burn bans are also in place in 116 of Texas' 254 counties.

Officials with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands say that the effort to help Texas came together quickly. "We started looking around the state of Utah what we could put," explained Brett Ostler, the State Fire Management Officer for the division. "We reached out and a couple of state engines and then the cooperators, the fire departments throughout the state said, 'Hey, we've got resources. Let's do this.'"

One of the task forces consists of state staff and local firefighters from Northern Utah and Moab while the second task force is made up of staff and local firefighters from southern Utah.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that the crews will be assigned to help where they are needed the most. Following a 13-hour drive Wednesday most of the crew is expected to be at the frontlines Thursday morning.

"When we're not burning here and we've got resources that can help, we're always willing to jump in and help neighboring states," stated Ostler. He adds that typically Utah crews are requested during the summer months but with warmer temperatures, there is no one fire season now and they remain able to help whenever needed.