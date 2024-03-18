Governor Cox a real ‘cut up’ at Washington’s annual Gridiron Dinner

WASHINGTON D.C. — Utah Governor Spencer Cox was the featured Republican speaker at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington DC.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer represented the Democrats.

The annual event is much like a roast, and Governor Cox was more than willing to play along.

Here are a few of the jokes he told:

“I’m sure some of you have traveled to Utah. Places like Park City to ski or the Sundance Film Festival. That’s fancy Utah. Like if Jon Huntsman or Mitt Romney were a city. I want to be clear that I’m from a different part of Utah.”

“It really is such an honor to be at the famed Gridiron dinner. You see, they usually don’t let farm kids like me into rooms like this … unless you count January 6. And even then we had to really push and shove our way in.”

“Here in D.C., you say you smoked, but didn’t inhale. Where I’m from people say they went to the rally, but didn’t go inside.”

Susan Miller, the senior political writer for US News and World Report said Governor Cox 'brought the house down."