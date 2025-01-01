Grace Lawrence joins FOX 13 News from KBZK in Bozeman, MT, where she was a Sports Reporter/Anchor after relocating from Dallas

On top of her local sports reporter duties in Bozeman, Graves worked with Scripps Sports as a sideline reporter for Montana State and the Big Sky Conference football and basketball games. She co-hosted and produced Montana State's weekly 'Bobcat Insider' football and basketball shows.

Grace covered the FCS National Championship, Big Sky championships, the Brawl of the Wild, March Madness trips, state titles and more during her time with KBZK.

While earning her bachelor’s degree in Journalism at SMU, Graves interned with the Big 12 and American Athletic Conference, and also worked with Turner Sports on its NHL, MLB and NBA properties; and Fox Sports on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED.

Grace is originally from Connecticut, and when she isn’t working on sports, she’s probably watching them!