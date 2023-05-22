Graduates get a dozen free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on May 24

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 2023 graduates in a way only they can — by handing out free doughnuts!

High school and college seniors can pick up a free dozen glazed doughnuts on Wednesday, May 24 just for wearing their Class of 2023 apparel, like shirts and jackets or even a full graduation cap and gown. If you or your senior does not have apparel, a class ring will also work, as will a graduation announcement with matching ID or a student photo ID featuring senior status.

The free doughnuts come in a special “Doughâploma” box at participating shops while supplies last and there is no purchase necessary. This is the fourth year in a row that Krispy Kreme has offered free doughnuts for seniors after starting the deal in 2020.

“We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme

While picking up your free doughnuts, you’ll also find some returning fan-favorites on Krispy Kreme’s menu.

The “Fan Favs” collection includes Banana Pudding, Strawberries & Kreme, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Key Lime Pie, all available until June 18. The four doughnuts, which are filled with different-flavored Kreme, were Krispy Kreme’s top-selling flavors from previous limited-time collections.

Krispy Kreme

There are a handful of other deals for 2023 graduates and college students available year-round as well, including discounts on Apple products and free Amazon Prime memberships.

Apple education pricing applies to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and homeschool teachers from all grade levels. You’ll find discounts on Mac computers, iPads and more.

High school graduates can also get three months of free Prime Student, which comes with a variety of benefits that will help when they go off to college, like free shipping on more than 100 million items, exclusive deals and thousands of TV shows and movies to stream. After the trial, Prime Student is $8.99 a month.

Adobe

Do you know a high school or college graduate who can take advantage of some of these deals?

