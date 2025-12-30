Calorie-deficit plan helps Americans achieve weight loss New Year's resolutions

Many Americans set goals to lose weight, exercise more and eat a better diet. According to a YouGov poll, these are among the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2026.

The poll found that 25% of Americans say they want to exercise more in 2026, making it the most popular resolution. Eating healthier is also among the top resolutions at 22%. The survey showed that 17% of Americans want to lose weight.

According to Cleveland Clinic dietitian Julia Zumpano, eating in a calorie deficit is a tried-and-true method for losing weight. The concept involves a little math but is relatively simple: consuming fewer calories than a person burns leads to weight loss.

“A calorie deficit is when you calculate the total calories your body needs, called resting energy expenditure, or REE,” Zumpano said. “That’s what your body needs to maintain its current weight. We take your calorie needs and subtract a certain amount based on your weight-loss goal. For a weight loss of about a pound a week, we would create a calorie deficit of 500 calories a day.”

Many people might not know how many calories they burn in a day. That is why Zumpano recommends using online calculators to estimate daily calorie expenditure.

RELATED STORY | Your genetics could dictate how well weight loss drugs work

The Mayo Clinic offers a calorie calculator on its website. According to the tool, a 40-year-old moderately active man who weighs 200 pounds burns about 2,600 calories per day. For that person to lose a pound a week, they would need to consume about 2,100 calories per day.

This approach requires diligently tracking calorie intake, Zumpano notes. Small items such as ketchup or olive oil can add hundreds of calories a day, erasing a calorie deficit.

She also said a small amount of physical activity can help increase calorie deficits.

“I tend to encourage deficits coming from activity,” Zumpano said. “I highly encourage extra movement, extra activity to burn, say, 300 calories. Then you only have to create a 200-calorie deficit from your diet.”

Zumpano also suggests avoiding ultra-processed foods as well as sugary and alcoholic drinks.

RELATED STORY | The diet drug insurers don’t want to pay for just got easier to find

While calorie deficits can be a useful tool for weight loss, there are potential drawbacks. Zumpano advises those with chronic health problems or eating disorders to consult a doctor before trying a calorie deficit.