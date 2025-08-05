Raw milk consumption leads to illness in 21 Floridians, including children

The Florida Department of Health issued a warning on Monday after 21 people became sick after consuming raw milk from an unnamed farm.

The Florida Department of Health reported that the 21 people had Campylobacter and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections. Officials said these type of E. coli can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

Among those who fell ill, six were children under age 10. There were also seven hospitalizations tied to the outbreak, including two people who had severe complications.

"Floridians should be aware of potential risks associated with consumption, which may vary depending on the source of milk. The producer’s handling of raw milk and milking procedures are vital in the prevention of contamination," the Florida Department of Health said.

The Food and Drug Administration has recommended against consuming unpasteurized raw milk. "Pasteurization is a proven process with a 100-year history of protecting public health and is highly effective at eliminating the dangers associated with consuming raw milk," the FDA said.

The National Institutes of Health reported that as of 2022, at least 4.4% of the U.S. population consumed raw milk. At that time, an estimated 2.5 million adults consumed raw milk on at least a weekly basis.

The FDA prohibits the sale of raw milk produced in one state in another state. Otherwise, it is up to state laws to dictate the legal status of raw milk. Florida has banned the sale of raw milk for human consumption, but the state permits the sale of unpasteurized milk for pet and animal consumption. Containers of raw milk sold in Florida must have labels stating that raw milk is only for animal consumption.