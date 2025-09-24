UK doctors achieve medical first with successful Huntington's disease treatment

Doctors in the United Kingdom said they achieved a medical breakthrough by successfully treating Huntington's disease for the first time, offering what researchers are calling real hope for patients facing this devastating condition.

The experimental treatment slowed the disease's progression by 75% in patients through a type of gene therapy administered during brain surgery, according to the company behind the treatment, uniQure.

This represents the first successful treatment for Huntington's disease, which typically appears in people between the ages of 30 and 40 and is usually fatal.

RELATED STORY | What medical experts say pregnant women need to know about Tylenol, leucovorin and autism

Huntington's disease is a rare genetic condition that kills brain cells and presents as a combination of dementia, Parkinson's disease symptoms and nervous system damage. The progressive nature of the disease has made it particularly challenging to treat.

The gene therapy approach represents a significant advancement in treating genetic neurological disorders.

The breakthrough could transform the outlook for thousands of patients and families affected by Huntington's disease worldwide, providing hope where previously there were limited treatment options.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.