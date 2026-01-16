US at risk of losing measles elimination status as cases rise

The United States is on track to lose its measles elimination status within weeks as new cases continue to be reported daily.

The U.S. achieved measles elimination in 2000, meaning the virus was no longer spreading continuously within the country and outbreaks typically occurred only after cases were brought in from abroad.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 171 measles cases have been confirmed so far in 2026. Cases have been reported in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. In 2025, the U.S. recorded more than 2,200 measles cases, the highest number since the early 1990s.

Most recent cases have been reported among unvaccinated children and teenagers. Health officials note vaccination coverage has declined in recent years, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

National measles vaccination rates stood at 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year but fell to 92.5% during the 2024–2025 school year, according to CDC data.

Children are routinely vaccinated against measles between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose recommended between ages 4 and 6. Infants as young as 6 months may receive the vaccine if they are considered at increased risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles causes the following symptoms:

