Your chicken dinner could be causing UTIs, new study reveals

A surprising new study found that nearly one in five urinary tract infections may be linked to handling contaminated meat.

Researchers at George Washington University found that E. coli strains from chicken and turkey can cause UTIs — infections that are among the most common in the world, but disproportionately affect women and the elderly.

“Urinary tract infections have long been considered a personal health issue, but our findings suggest that they are also a food safety problem,” said Lance B. Price, senior author of the study and professor of environmental and occupational health at the George Washington University, in a press release.

The study was conducted in Southern California. Researchers from GWU and Kaiser Permanente collected over 5,700 E. coli cultures from patients with UTIs and retail meat samples from the same neighborhoods.

The study found 18% of UTIs in the population were linked to E. coli strains of animal origin, with the highest-risk strains most often found in chicken and turkey.

The findings also showed people in low-income neighborhoods face a 60% higher risk of these "foodborne UTIs."

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to thoroughly cook all meat and avoid cross-contamination in your kitchen. You should also wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw meat.

