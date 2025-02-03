Here are things to know about the big game, courtesy of high school coaches

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Millions of people will be watching, and if you're one of them, but you don't understand the game — we're here for you!

We invited two local high school football coaches to teach us the basics.

Carson Mund, Box Elder High's Head Football Coach and Zac Conners, Cedar Valley High's Head Football Coach taught us about scoring.

A touchdown is six points, not seven as many people assume.

After a touchdown they try to kick the ball through the goal posts for an extra point. Two points are earned when they take the ball into the end zone again.

