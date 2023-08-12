Caught on camera: Apache helicopters flying low over Green River

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Military choppers flying just feet above you is something you wouldn't expect to see on a river rafting trip in a remote area of Utah.

Jeremy Pugh, the editor of Salt Lake Magazine, was on the Green River this week on a trip that doubled as a fundraiser for Ken Sanders Rare Books.

While the group was stopped on the bank of the river near Desolation Canyon, a pair of Apache helicopters flew past them surprisingly low.

Apaches are used by the U.S. Army and the National Guard. It's not known whether the helicopters seen by the rafting group were from the Army, the Guard, or privately owned.

Watch the fly-by in the video above!