Celebrate National Redhead Day by adopting a ginger tabby cat

Two orange tabby cats lay on a pink blanket. The smaller kitten is walking over the larger cat.
Best Friends Animal Society
Posted at 7:20 AM, Nov 05, 2022
November 5th, National Redhead Day, was founded a decade ago to empower humans with red hair. But this year, Best Friends Animal Society is extending the love to tabby cats.

The nationally operated No-Kill animal shelter says cats are the most at-risk animal in American shelters.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, orange cats are referred to as tabby, marmalade, or ginger cats, and they all have patterned fur. There's no such thing as a solid orange cat! A defining feature is the "M" shape on the cat's forehead. There are more male orange cats than females.

Orange cats are larger than most other breeds, according to the shelter, and they tend to have friendly and funny personalities.

Jim Davis, creator of the "Garfield" comics once said, “In my head, the sky is blue, the grass is green and cats are orange.”

Visit their shelter or website to learn more about adopting or fostering.

