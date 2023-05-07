Crews battle overnight 2-alarm structure fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Salt Lake City Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire overnight that started in one building and expanded to two others.

A call was put out just after 1 a.m. when an ambulance on patrol in the area spotted the flames inside the building near 740 South Kilby Court.

After arriving, firefighters found the vacant building fully-engulfed in flames and upgraded the call to an Alarm 2 fire due to the fire extending to buildings next door.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported, while its cause is still under investigation.