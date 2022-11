COLORADO CITY, Arizona — The U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude 3.8 earthquake this morning, about 1 mile east of Colorado City, Arizona.

People as far as Hurricane and Kanab, each about 25 miles in the opposite directions from the epicenter, felt the quake around 4:40 this morning.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake is considered minor, one you could feel but likely wouldn't cause much damage.

If you felt the earthquake, fill out this survey from the U.S. Geological Survey.