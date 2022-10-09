Fatal crash in Orem early Sunday morning

OREM, Utah — One person is dead after a vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Orem this morning.

Utah Highway Patrol initially told media the crash left one "critically injured," but have since updated it was fatal.

Around 3:30 am, a Nissan passenger car was struck from behind by a Volkswagen Golf, traveling at high speeds, according to UHP.

They say both vehicles lost control and spun several hundred feet down I-15 before eventually crashing into the concrete barrier on the right side of the road.

Witnesses say the driver of the Volkswagen got out of his car, asked for help, then collapsed.

Utah Highway Patrol says he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan received minor injuries.

They are investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.

Parts of southbound I-15 were closed until 9:30 am.