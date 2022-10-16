Layton man arrested for threatening to bomb a Catholic school in Washington

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man has been arrested for making a bomb threat against a Catholic school in Washington.

28-year-old Cesar Olveda was arrested Friday for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon.

Arresting documents say Olveda posted the St Joseph's Catholic School logo on Instagram, with the caption "I'm gonna bomb attack St Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington and bomb it police FBI come and get me... ." Olveda concluded his post with his home address.

Based on the IP address of the post, officers were able to confirm the address and post belonged to Olveda.

According to arresting documents, officers spoke with Olveda's mother before the arrest. She explained Olveda was "mentally unstable" and "apologized for anything he may have done that day."

A search warrant was issued for Olveda's home where officers found a journal detailing his intentions to bomb the Washington school.