SANDY, Utah — One person was killed after an SUV collided with a motorcycle late Saturday.

The accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. at 8800 South and State Street. No other details about the incident were released.

Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperative with their investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

State Street was closed in both directions for several hours after the accident, but has since been reopened.