Neil Young Condemns Trump After Songs Used at Mount Rushmore Rally

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. — Neil Young condemned President Donald Trump in a tweet Friday after one of Young's songs was seen on social media being used during the rally.

Young tweeted "This is NOT ok with me..." after his song "Rockin in the Free World" was seen in another tweet being played:

This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

Trump visited Mt. Rushmore Friday for a Fourth of July celebration. During his speech, Trump said

Last week The Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump after one of their songs was played at one of his rallies. Trump said: "The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of 'social justice.' But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society," Trump said. "They want to silence us. But we will not be silenced."