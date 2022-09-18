Watch Now
Police investigating after shots fired at Quinceanera in Roy late Saturday night

Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 18, 2022
ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are investigating a shooting at a Quinceanera late last night.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police received multiple calls reporting a shooting at the Power House Events Center in Roy. When they arrived at the scene large groups of people were leaving the area, where a Quinceanera was being hosted.

Police believe an argument broke out at the event that escalated to a shooting. Seven bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

As of writing, no injuries and no significant damage have been reported, but police say they are still waiting for witnesses to come forward.

A suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

