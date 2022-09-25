Watch Now
Stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing routine traffic stop in Draper Saturday night

Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 11:52:55-04

A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend in Sandy. This morning Utah Highway Patrol released a statement detailing the accidental recovery late Saturday night.

Around 10:30 last night, UHP says an officer attempted a routine traffic stop on southbound I-15, near 12300 South in Draper.

They say the vehicle fled the trooper and crashed a short time later.

Two people left the car and ran from the area. UHP closed off access to Bangerter Highway during containment, but they were unable to locate the individuals.

During the investigation, it was discovered the vehicle involved had been stolen out of Sandy a few days earlier.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries to the individuals in those cars were reported by Utah Highway Patrol.

