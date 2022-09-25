Sunday Brunch: Peanut butter and honey wings

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe Peanut Butter and Honey Wings

Ingredients

For the Wings:

4 lbs. chicken wings

½ c. flour

1 tsp. dried tarragon

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. peanut butter powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

2 tsp. smoked paprika

½ c. finely crushed peanuts

Honey for drizzling

Oil for frying

For the Sauce:

½ c. butter

¼ c. peanut butter powder

½ c. honey

1 tbsp. minced garlic

¼ c. soy sauce

½ tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Fill a heavy pot 1/3 full with cooking oil. Place it over medium-high heat and

monitor with a candy thermometer to 350. Add the peanuts to a food

processor the pulse until the peanuts almost become a powder. Set aside for

later.

2. In a bowl, mix the flour, tarragon, garlic powder, onion powder, peanut butter

powder, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Place the wings in a large bowl

then add the flour mixture, and toss to combine.

3. Add the wings to the hot oil, in two batches if necessary. Cook for 13-15

minutes or until the wings are golden and crispy.

4. As the wings cook, make the sauce by adding the butter to a saucepan. Once

the butter is melted, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the peanut

butter powder, honey, soy sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer

and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Toss the hot wings in the sauce and then garnish with the crushed peanuts.

Drizzle on a little honey and enjoy