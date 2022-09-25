Sunday Brunch: Peanut butter and honey wings

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe Peanut Butter and Honey Wings
Ingredients
For the Wings:
4 lbs. chicken wings
½ c. flour
1 tsp. dried tarragon
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
2 tbsp. peanut butter powder
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
2 tsp. smoked paprika
½ c. finely crushed peanuts
Honey for drizzling
Oil for frying
For the Sauce:
½ c. butter
¼ c. peanut butter powder
½ c. honey
1 tbsp. minced garlic
¼ c. soy sauce
½ tsp. cumin
¼ tsp. pepper
¼ tsp. kosher salt
Directions
1. Fill a heavy pot 1/3 full with cooking oil. Place it over medium-high heat and
monitor with a candy thermometer to 350. Add the peanuts to a food
processor the pulse until the peanuts almost become a powder. Set aside for
later.
2. In a bowl, mix the flour, tarragon, garlic powder, onion powder, peanut butter
powder, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Place the wings in a large bowl
then add the flour mixture, and toss to combine.
3. Add the wings to the hot oil, in two batches if necessary. Cook for 13-15
minutes or until the wings are golden and crispy.
4. As the wings cook, make the sauce by adding the butter to a saucepan. Once
the butter is melted, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the peanut
butter powder, honey, soy sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer
and cook for 5 minutes.
5. Toss the hot wings in the sauce and then garnish with the crushed peanuts.
Drizzle on a little honey and enjoy