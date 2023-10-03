House to vote on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate

Kevin McCarthy's fate as Speaker of the House lies in the balance.

The House of Representatives is slated to vote Tuesday on what's known as a "motion to vacate," which could end with McCarthy being removed as speaker. If just five Republicans vote for McCarthy to vacate his speakership, he would likely need the support of some Democrats to stay in power.

However, in a letter to his colleagues, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the party has no obligation to help bail out McCarthy.

"Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries said.

SEE MORE: Rep. Matt Gaetz files to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The motion to vacate was filed on Monday by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has been critical of McCarthy since he took the leadership role. He filed the motion after McCarthy passed a short-term resolution, with the help of Democrats, to keep the government open.

Gaetz has been calling for budget cuts and single-issue spending bills. He's also been critical of funding for Ukraine, which McCarthy supports.

In the face of potentially losing his position, McCarthy has welcomed the vote, saying he wants to get it over with. However, he is confident he will survive the motion to vacate.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com