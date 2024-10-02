How boxing helped a Utah mom deal with her postpartum rage

Postpartum rage is when you feel anger, frustration or lose your temper easily after having a baby. Approximately one in every seven women will experience a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, such as postpartum depression or anxiety.

Utah mom Shelby Osborne says she experienced postpartum rage following the birth of her daughter and then a divorce.

Shelby says she found it challenging to express her emotions constructively and struggled to find an effective outlet.

But she did at Legends Gym — she took up boxing.

Shelby will be getting in the ring for a match at FightCon 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

You can see her in action as she takes on an opponent on Saturday, October 5, 2024.