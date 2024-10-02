Watch Now
The Place

Actions

How boxing helped a Utah mom deal with her postpartum rage

Boxing for Postpartum Rage
This Utah mom started boxing to help her deal with postpartum rage.
Posted

Postpartum rage is when you feel anger, frustration or lose your temper easily after having a baby. Approximately one in every seven women will experience a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, such as postpartum depression or anxiety.

Utah mom Shelby Osborne says she experienced postpartum rage following the birth of her daughter and then a divorce.

Shelby says she found it challenging to express her emotions constructively and struggled to find an effective outlet.

But she did at Legends Gym — she took up boxing.

Shelby will be getting in the ring for a match at FightCon 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

You can see her in action as she takes on an opponent on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere