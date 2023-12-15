How to get 20% off best selling fragrances from Sephora at Kohl’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you haven’t wrapped up your Christmas shopping yet or are looking to treat yourself this year, Kohl’s is offering a deal on dozens of best-selling fragrances that would make great stocking stuffers.

Sephora Beauty Insider members can save 20% on a full-size fragrance purchase now through Dec. 24 either online or in-store. Getting the deal is a bit tricky, so you will need to follow the steps carefully.

First, if you don’t already have a Kohl’s Rewards account and Sephora Beauty Insider account, you will need to create both. Then, make sure you’re signed into both on the same device, in separate browser windows, and click on the part of the page on Kohl’s website that says you need to log in to your Sephora account. You must make sure you are logged into your Sephora account outside of the Kohl’s page before logging in on Kohl’s page or it will not let you link the account.

Once the accounts are linked, you will see a coupon for 25% off an in-store or online purchase at Kohl’s and 20% off a Sephora full-size fragrance. The codes appear to be unique to each account, so you will need to follow the directions in order to get your specific code.

Adobe

MORE: Our top picks for the Kohl’s Friends and Family Sale

Because the coupon works for all full-size fragrance from Sephora at Kohl’s, you’ll find dozens to choose from, including some big brands like Versace, Dolce&Gabbana and Prada.

Take a look at a few others you can get for 20% off now through Dec. 24:

philosophy Eau de Toilette 20% off at Kohl’s

Ranging in price from $29-$84, you can save up to $17.81 on this philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette perfume, priced between $24.59-$71.23 with the coupon code.

Valentino Parfum 20% off at Kohl’s

You’ll save between $18-$33 on this Valentino Voce Viva Eau de Parfum, which is regularly priced between $85-$156. With 20% off, you’ll be paying $72.08 for a 1-ounce bottle and $132.29 for 3.4 ounces.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.