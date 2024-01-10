Hunter Biden surprisingly shows up to House committee hearing

Hunter Biden showed up unexpectedly on Wednesday to a House hearing considering whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The hearing comes after the president's son failed to show up to be deposed in December.

Hunter Biden has offered to testify in public, but has refused to give closed-door testimony.

The Oversight Committee has been leading an investigation into Biden's business transactions. The committee is investigating whether his business dealings compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.

Breaking story will be updated.

