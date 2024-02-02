SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham, who was the state's first — and so far only — woman to serve in that post, has died.

The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Graham's passing in a statement late Thursday. She was 76.

Graham has the distinction of being the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Utah. She served as attorney general from 1993 to 2001.

"As Attorney General, she vigorously defended Utah’s laws and the independence and integrity of the AG’s Office," Attorney General Sean Reyes said in the statement. "Beyond these unique and significant milestones, she was a dedicated public servant and substantive lawyer who championed noteworthy causes as AG that continue to benefit many in Utah."

Graham's legacy is significant. She created Children's Justice Centers, which are places where child crime victims can be interviewed by law enforcement in a more comfortable environment. She also created the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. She also negotiated a sizable tobacco settlement.

Graham clashed with Republican political leaders often, but was re-elected against all odds in a red state. When she left office, she returned to her life as a private citizen and declined to comment on scandals that impacted her successors.

In statements expressing condolences, Utah's political leaders noted Graham's significant accomplishments.

"As the first woman to serve as Utah Attorney General, Jan Graham was a trailblazer. Abby and I are grateful for her public service and express condolences to her family," said Governor Spencer Cox.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, called her an "inspiration."

"As one of the few female state leaders and a Democrat, Jan Graham’s legacy inspires me and my work, which focuses on the well being of women and children,” Sen. Escamilla said. "Jan Graham's impact on our state and her commitment to advocating for our children will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time."

Former Governor Gary Herbert also expressed his condolences.

"Jeanette and I want to share our heartfelt condolences to the family of former Utah Attorney General, Jan Graham. She served with distinction and grace as the last Democrat elected to a statewide office. Her tireless advocacy for victims of crime will leave a profound legacy on Utah," he said.

Former Rep. Patrice Arent, who served in the Graham administration, said she was "honored to work in her office." She recalled the two of them being the only women to intern at the law firm of Jones, Waldo, Holbrook & McDonough.

"Jan truly cared about representing the public. She was very smart, worked hard and had unquestionable integrity. Jan was a role model for many of us. My heart goes out to her family. May her memory be a blessing to all of us," she said in a text message to FOX 13 News.