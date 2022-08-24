Bath & Body Works now has a rewards program for frequent buyers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After a test run with some lucky fans earlier this year, Bath & Body Works’ new rewards program is officially launching nationwide.

The My Bath & Body Works Rewards program allows customers to earn points, redeem special offers and get free products while shopping in stores, online or via the app. Members can also unlock early access to fragrance launches and events like Candle Day, which means first pick of the most popular scents.

The rewards program is free to sign up and the deals begin right away, with a coupon for $10 off a $30 purchase. From there, you’ll earn 10 points for every $1 you spend and a free full-size product (up to $16.50 value) for every $100 spent or 1,000 points earned.

Members will also earn a free birthday gift each year, get sneak peeks at new product drops, and receive first choice on limited product offerings and other surprises that Bath & Body Works is keeping under wraps for now.

Bath & Body Works

The easiest way to sign up is via the Bath & Body Works app, which will keep track of your rewards points and includes an in-app wallet. This stores rewards as they are earned, shows all available offers and discounts and stores gift cards for shopping online and in-store.

“Here at Bath & Body Works, we aim to make the world a brighter and happier place through the power of fragrance — today’s launch gives us an exciting and meaningful extension of that commitment,” Joanne Friess, senior vice president of marketing strategy said in a press release. “We know that customers expect fun and engaging experiences whether shopping in our store, online or in the app, and we’ve crafted our program to deepen the engagement and connection with our customers.”

Screen Shot

Once you sign up, you’ll start earning rewards right away and will receive your $10 off coupon within 72 hours.

If you’re not sure what to use your coupon for, the Bath & Body Works Halloween Collection is out now and features favorite scents like Ghoul Friend, Purrfect Pumpkin and Sugared Spell. Or, try the new Stardust Magic or Enchanted Candy Potion, which has notes of what the company describes as “spellbinding sugar, bewitched berries and whipped pixie dust.”

Will you be signing up for the My Bath & Body Works Rewards program?

