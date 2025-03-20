Keeping your environment clean with the Stormwater Coalition

Did you know that storm water is rain, sleet, hail, snow and it is not treated, so any pet waste, litter, lawn clippings are carried away into the storm drain system and directly into the nearest river, lake or stream.

Here are ways you can help :



Clean your curb and gutter. Street sweepers can also help keep the area clean.

Minimize chemicals, sweep fertilizers off sideways and driveways back on to the lawn

Wash your car at commercial car washing business, they recycle their water.

Wash at home? Sure, just make sure the water stays on your property. Accomplish this by parking on the lawn.



To learn more, you can visit their website here or call (801) 568-7100