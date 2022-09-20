Watch Now
Ladies, get your retail therapy this Thursday

Grab your bestie, mom, sisters, friends and daughters... Painted Tree Boutiques is hosting a ladies night.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 15:41:32-04

Whether you're looking for holiday and home decor find it all in one place.

Painted Tree Boutiques is now open in Orem, Utah.

Shoppers can find everything they are looking for to fill their home or holiday gift baskets under one roof.

The store is 45,000 feet filled with local vendors selling upscale and unique items chosen by hand or made by hand.

The store, located at 86 E University Pkwy, is hosting a ladies night on Thursday, September 22nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a one-of-a-kind shopping event for all ages including good music, refreshments, and over 100 shops.

Painted Tree Boutiques is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you'd like more information on shopping or on becoming a vendor yourself, visit paintedtree.com

