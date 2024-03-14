Learn to work on aircrafts through this FAA-approved program

Salt Lake Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Program is one of the few in the state and the oldest.

It is FAA approved and is actually located at the Salt Lake International Airport.

Students spend half their instruction time in a hanger east of the flight line working on aircrafts.

It’s a 2-yr program, however some complete it in 18 months. Plus, students earn an Associate’s of Applied Science degree.

When students graduate they will have learned 46 skill-sets, including things like turbine engine repair, aircraft component repair, landing gear and electronic repair, according to Associate Professor Jaime Horning.

"I had tried the medical field, occupational therapy, but I was bored," said Alani Saguilan-Marin — a student with the SLCC Aviation Maintenance Program.

She started exploring other options at SLCC and found the aviation maintenance program.

"I immediately loved the hands-on aspect and was hooked," Alani told FOX13's Morgan Saxton.

Jamie says these students are in high demand and all their graduates get jobs.

"These jobs pay well," Jame said, "topping off at about $120K annual salary."

Find more information or enroll online!

