McDonald's launches limited edition Collector's Meal. Here's what's inside

If you grew up on Happy Meals, there's a good chance you remember those character cups: The colorful glasses covered with the Coca-Cola polar bear or the now-viral Grimace became keepsakes in some kitchen cabinets, while others were sold as antiques on eBay.

But now they're back at the chain — for a limited time.

Starting Aug. 13, McDonald's is adding a new Collector's Edition cup to one breakfast option, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, and to two other meals: the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and the Big Mac sandwich, both of which come with fries and a drink.

RELATED STORY | Even with drop in sales, McDonald's maintains spot as top US fast food chain

Customers in more than 30 countries who order the meals will receive one of six different cups, either in embossed glass or Tritan plastic, that will highlight early collectible eras, from the 1999 Pet Lovin' Barbie to the 2007 "Shrek the Third" edition.

The full list of reimagined designs includes:



Barbie and Hot Wheels

Coca-Cola

Hello Kitty and Peanuts

Beanie Babies

Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions

McDonald's

"There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands," said Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories."

RELATED STORY | McDonald's reportedly extending its $5 value meal after jump in traffic

McDonald's announced it would release the collector cup line last week, as sales have been declining in recent months. The brand has said they would emphasize affordability despite raising prices more than any other major fast-food chain over the last 10 years, according to a study.

The cups appear to be the company's latest tactic to draw the inflation-weary customers back in, following the introduction of its $5 value meal in June. That deal was supposed to be for a limited time, but after seeing a jump in traffic, the company reportedly voted to extend the promotion.