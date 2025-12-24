Santa has left the North Pole. Track where is he right now

Santa has officially begun his journey around the world.

His big red sleigh, pulled by nine magical reindeer, is covering millions of miles as he delivers gifts to boys and girls everywhere.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, is once again tracking the jolly old man’s flight, letting you see when he is getting closer to your home.

You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location. The hotline is open from 4 a.m. to midnight Mountain Time.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of NORAD’s beloved tradition of tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey.