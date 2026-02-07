Company pulls candy in 20 states from shelves after packaging error

More than 6,000 bags of peanut and classic M&M’s are being recalled after packaging failed to disclose that the products contain milk, soy or peanuts.

The recalled candy was sold in roughly 20 states, some in promotional packages marked with the “Make Your Mark” logo, the company said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6% of adults and 8% of children live with a food allergy, with peanuts among the foods causing the most severe reactions.

RELATED STORY | Huge range of branded foods recalled for rodent contamination

Peanut allergies can cause diarrhea, difficulty breathing, hives, skin rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and swelling, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Severe reactions can include anaphylaxis, which can make it hard or impossible to breathe.

The Food and Drug Administration requires food producers to properly label products containing major allergens such as peanuts, milk, fish and others.

The recall was issued for the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Full lot codes are on the FDA's website.