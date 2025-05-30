Haribo recalls gummy candies in the Netherlands after cannabis contamination

Haribo has recalled bags of its candy in the Netherlands after cannabis was found in some of them.

Dutch food authorities said the recall involves 2.2-pound bags of Haribo Happy Cola Fizz with a best-before date of January 2026.

Officials began investigating the candy after several people, including children, got sick from eating it.

The German-based confectionery company said the recall is a precautionary measure, and only three bags were found to be contaminated as of Thursday.

According to Haribo, its products in other countries, including the United States, are not affected.

