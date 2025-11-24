Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Infant play yards that were sold on Amazon have been recalled for serious safety concerns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that 70 play yards sold since March pose an entrapment danger to babies.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled dozens of play yards that were sold on Amazon under the brand Anna Queen because they pose a potentially fatal risk to infants.

The play yards, manufactured in China, pose a significant risk because infants can become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress. This entrapment could result in serious injury or suffocation.

Approximately 70 of the play yards were sold starting in March 2024. No injuries have been reported so far.

The company is urging anyone who owns an Anna Queen play yard to immediately stop using it and contact the company for a full refund.

Parents and caregivers should inspect their play yards and discontinue use if they have purchased this specific model through Amazon, the CPSC said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

