Madi Baggett Joined the FOX 13 News team in January 2025 as the midday meteorologist/climate reporter.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Madi has spent most of her broadcasting career working in markets across the north and southeast, and has always had an interest in science.

She personally would like to thank Dennis Quaid for his portrayal of a paleoclimatologist in the movie "Day After Tomorrow," which inspired her to pursue a degree in meteorology.

From lake effect to hurricanes, Madi has covered all things "East Coast" but is very excited to forecast some big snow in Utah!

When not focused on the weather, Madi loves to enjoy it outside! Her favorite activities include hiking, running, and playing ultimate frisbee. She also really likes to walk (if the destination is under three miles, she is walking).

Before Madi moved out west, she made sure to get a national park pass so she can enjoy all Utah has to offer!

She has two cats, Joplin and Baby Cat, and a chinchilla named Tiffany, and Madi's dream is to own an Alpaca/Tree Farm.

Madi loves sharing all things weather and life, so make sure to follow her on her socials!

