Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Make your 4th of July celebration simple, fun and beautiful with Gourmandise

Elevate your fruit salad with this fun hack!
Make your 4th of July celebration simple, fun and beautiful with Gourmandise.
Gourmandise
Posted

Gourmandise can make your 4th of July celebration simple, fun and beautiful.

Their pastry team creates unique individual desserts, shareable cakes, and tarts that have a patriotic flair perfect for the holiday.

They also offer some of their most loved side salad options for pick-up as an excellend compliment to your party.

Faith Coors, with Gourmandise, joined us with a fun way to enjoy fruit salad.

Elevate it by putting the fruit on skewers!

You can order online and find more information at Gourmandise.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere