Man arrested in St. George for DUI six times legal limit after auto-pedestrian hit and run

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 23-year-old man is under arrest in St. George for driving with six times the legal alcohol limit and hitting a pedestrian with his car.

Thursday night, Kord Johnson hit a pedestrian with his car near 600 North, 2450 East, in St. George. He fled the scene and caused another accident when he drove past a stop sign.

Officers identified his vehicle at the second accident based on paint chips from his car left at the first scene.

Kord was reportedly unable to pass field sobriety tests performed by officers and was found to have a breath alcohol concentration of .320, six times the legal limit of .05.

The pedestrian is recovering from injuries and is expected to survive.