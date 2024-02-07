Police arrest man who climbed Las Vegas Sphere

The man who climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere in an apparent act of protest against abortions was arrested Wednesday.

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself “pro-life Spiderman,” livestreamed the climb on Instagram.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police could be seen shutting down traffic on roadways surrounding the Sphere as they tried to figure out how to get DesChamps down.

A press release surfaced online by anti-abortion organization Let Them Live, which is the same nonprofit listed in DesChamps’ Instagram bio. In the release, DesChamps complained that the world is growing “apathetic” regarding the issue of abortion.

In addition to DesChamps being arrested, several others on the street had been detained, according to Scripps News Las Vegas.

DesChamps was previously arrested for scaling a 40-story building in Chicago in October. In an Instagram post, he said the climb was an effort to raise money for a mother who had an abortion scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Police called the act a "publicity stunt."

