Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, just added a fourth member to their family! This past weekend, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter gave birth to the couple’s second child: a son named Barry Bruce Trainor.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor wrote in an Instagram post. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

In the post, the star shared multiple photos of the adorable newborn, who joins 2-year-old big brother Riley.

In January, Trainor announced the pregnancy via a social post of herself holding a series of sonogram photos. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” she wrote.

Sabara, a 31-year-old actor who has starred in films such as “Spy Kids” and “The Green Inferno,” told People in June that Riley was ready to have a playmate.

“He definitely loves pointing to Meghan’s stomach and saying ‘baby’ and kissing her belly,” he said. “So it’s definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought.”

During that interview, Sabara also mentioned that Trainor was doing well and wasn’t diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition she had during her first pregnancy. Trainor has also been candid about the challenges she faced when she was expecting Riley, including loneliness.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor told “Today” in January. “It was also COVID times, so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

This spring, Trainor also released a book about her experiences called “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.”

Welcome baby Barry!

