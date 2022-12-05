These Are The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2022

According to a recent American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey, 69 million U.S. households include at least one dog. In addition, an overwhelming 90% of them consider their pup to be a family member. So, of course, choosing the right name is essential.

Dog Name Trends

Like baby names, some dog names are trendier across the country. Others tend to be more popular in certain areas. And they can be influenced by several factors. Rover, the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, has been reporting these trends for the past 10 years.

“Looking back at the last ten years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions,” Kate Jaffe, trend expert at Rover, said in a news release. “Rover’s database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly one in five households has brought home a dog or cat since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and dog names reflected that for a while. Monikers like Covi, Rona and Fauci trended during 2021; this year, the name Pfizer trended upward by 185% for dogs.

Names inspired by food (such as Sashimi and Calzone), entertainment (like Targaryen from the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Fezco from the Gen-Z-favored drama “Euphoria”) and luxury brands (think Burberry and Hermes) are also on-trend.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most common choices this year are primarily human names.

Adobe

Top Dog Names In 2022

Rover developed a report of the top pet names for 2022 based on an analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents who use its services. The information features several top 10 lists, such as the top trending names and top 100 common boy and girl names, as well as the most popular dog names by state, top names by breed, the top dog names in 26 metro markets across the U.S. and more.

The top 10 trending names for dogs regardless of gender in 2022 are:

Fezco Cassini Mossberg Mirabel Kyna Mommy Monka Tohru Frederico Beige

The 10 most common boy dog names are:

Max (for the 10th year running!) Charlie Cooper Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Teddy Duke Leo

The 10 most common girl dog names are:

Luna Bella (which lost the top spot after a decade) Daisy Lucy Lily Zoe Lola Sadie Bailey Stella

If you are adopting a new furry best friend soon but don’t have a name yet, you might try Rover’s dog name generator. All you have to do is provide the dog’s breed and gender, and it will give you three names to choose from, including popular, unique and trending, along with advice on picking the perfect name.

Adobe

You can view the rest of the lists, the dog name generator and lots of fun dog trivia here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.