Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
A hidden cemetery for Ogden’s “unwanted,” supernatural encounters inside the governor’s mansion, a Utah man’s creepy collection of macabre and mysterious oddities, local ghost tours, and more! Watch Utah’s Most Haunted tales from the vault streaming exclusively on the FOX 13 News app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
|
Roku Players & TVs
|
Fire TV products and enabled devices
|
Phones & tablets, Select Sony TVs and more with Android TV built-in
iPhones & iPads, Apple TV