Mother of missing girl seen on Utah-Colorado border changed wigs during road trip, investigators say

Investigators are releasing surveillance video they say was taken at the start of a road trip Ashlee Buzzard took with her 9-year-old daughter, who was last seen on the Utah-Colorado border last month. Authorities say the trip involved multiple states, lasted three days and ended with the California mother returning alone.

The newly-released, 10-second-long video starts off with Ashlee and her daughter, Melodee Buzzard, looking at each other on Oct. 7 at a Lompoc (Calif.) car rental business. Ashlee then turns away, her cell phone and wallet appearing to be on the rental car counter and a credit card-shaped item in her hand.

New surveillance video below shows mother, daughter ahead of road trip:

Authorities previously released surveillance photos from this location, saying the mother and daughter are both believed to be wearing wigs at the time.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Investigators are sharing another surveillance image of Ashlee Buzzard and daughter, Melodee, 9, they say is from a Lompoc rental car location and taken at the start of a road trip the two took on Oct. 7, 2025. Authorities say Ashlee returned home without her daughter and has been uncooperative with the investigation.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced they believe Ashlee changed wigs during her road trip, at one point wearing a darker wig that resembles the one Melodee is seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Surveillance images of Melodee Buzzard taken at a car rental business on Oct. 7.

“This change in appearance is believed to have been intentional to avoid recognition during travel,” authorities said.

The investigation into Melodee’s whereabouts began Oct. 14 after a local school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.

Authorities say Ashlee has not been cooperative with the investigation and has provided no “verifiable explanation” as to where her daughter is.

Her California home has been searched multiple times, with the latest search done by the FBI on Oct. 30.

FBI searches home of missing Vandenberg Village girl’s mother on Oct. 30, 2025

While Ashlee was removed from the home during the search, the sheriff’s office says she was not taken into custody.

Authorities have narrowed the timeline for when Melodee was last seen, saying she and her mother left California on Oct. 7 in a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu with a California license plate of 9MNG101.

Authorities say they’ve confirmed the vehicle was seen the following day with a New York license plate of HCG9677.

“The plate does not belong to the vehicle or Ashlee and is believed to have been used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection,” the sheriff’s office announced, stating the California license plate was on the vehicle when it was returned. Detectives say they believe Ashlee and Melodee traveled as far as Nebraska, crossing into Kansas during the return trip.

The vehicle is also reported to have traveled through the following areas on or around Oct 9:



Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Authorities say there have been no confirmed sightings of the girl since that date. They’re asking anyone who has seen Melodee or has information on where she may be to contact the sheriff’s office through its detective line at (805) 681-4150 or anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

Anonymous tips can also be made online here.