WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after colliding with a car on State Route 189 near Wallsburg.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the male motorcyclist struck the back of a Prius that had made a turn onto SR-189 from Main Canyon Road. began to travel directly across SR- 189 to a Deer Creek Day Use Area.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the two occupants of the Prius were uninjured. UHP said impairment is not suspect but that speed is being investigated.