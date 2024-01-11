Bill Belichick to leave as New England Patriots coach, per report

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will part ways with the club after a 24-year run and leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. ESPN first reported the news Wednesday morning, citing league sources. The Patriots have not confirmed Belichick's departure.

Belichick is the third-winningest coach in NFL history, compiling 302 regular-season victories. He also has by far the most postseason victories with 31. He also has the most Super Bowl victories.

Belichick's tenure has soured in recent seasons as the Patriots went 4-13 in 2023. Since Tom Brady left New England as its quarterback, the Patriots have only made the postseason once, promptly getting eliminated by Buffalo in the Wild Card round in 2021.

Prior to his tenure with the Patriots, Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95 before they moved to Baltimore. The Browns went 36-44 during his stint there. After his stint with the Browns, he was assistant head coach and defensive back coach with the Patriots in 1996. Belichick then spent three seasons as the New York Jets' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported that an official announcement is expected on Thursday. The report added that Belichick is expected to draw interest from numerous NFL teams that have recently parted ways with their head coach. With the opening in New England, there will be eight open head coaching positions in the NFL.

Belichick's departure in New England comes as Alabama coach Nick Saban announced he is leaving the Crimson Tide following one of the best tenures in college football history. Saban was on Belichick's staff in Cleveland from 1991-94.

Breaking story to be updated.

