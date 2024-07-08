Salt Lake City hosts FREE watch party for awarding of 2034 Olympic Games

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrations on Pioneer Day will kick off especially early this year as a 3 a.m. party will be held at Washington Square to celebrate the awarding of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

Utah is crossing its fingers, toes and skis that the 2034 games will be awarded to Salt Lake City and wants to go all out in celebration of years of work leading up to this pivotal moment.

On Wednesday, July 24, leaders including Governor Spencer Cox and Mayor Erin Mendenhall, as well as others, will be in Paris to give a final presentation to the International Olympic Committee on the bid to bring the games to Utah.

There's one catch of course - while their presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Paris, that means it'll be 3 a.m. in Utah!

Leaders don't want the early morning timing to get in the way of the fun and are hosting a party in Washington Square, where live streams will broadcast Utah's fate as the final vote is taken.

Following the vote, the 2034 Winter Olympic Games will be awarded to the winning location at around 4:30 a.m.

"We are planning to channel some extra state pride and we're going to party like it's 2002 right here in Washington Square," exclaimed Mendenhall in an announcement made Monday.

“I cannot wait to see you all virtually, from Paris," remarked Catherine Raney Norman, SLC 2034 Bid Committee Chairman. "We are going to be live streaming, we are going to be looking for you...I’m looking for the best pajama outfit at 3 a.m. in red, white and blue, I hope that’s out there.”

Mendenhall said food trucks and "plenty of caffeinated beverages" will be on hand, serving up breakfast to those at the early morning party.

She called the event a "core memory for the community" and encouraged families with youth to attend.

"Hopefully in 10 years, [the youth] will also be competing to represent Team USA and we will be cheering them on," Mendenhall reflected.

Should the vote go how Utah leaders wish, it will kick off a decade of planning and preparation for the Winter Games to return to Salt Lake City.

However hopeful Utah is to secure the games, Mendenhall said they "don't want to get out in front of our skis."

"We need this vote to happen, we don't take it for granted. When the vote happens, however it happens, we will be prepared to transition," she explained.

If you can't make it to the 3 a.m. party in Salt Lake City, celebrations will continue throughout the day as the Days of '47 parade takes to the streets.

In addition, Park City will host a celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Utah Olympic Park. The festivities include vendors, food, activities, giveaways, an athlete meet and greet, free Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show and live music.

Provo is also getting in on the fun with a free public skate night at the Peaks Ice Arena, one of the proposed venues for the games. There will be free public skating, athletes, fireworks and zamboni photos.

Pioneer Day activities in Charleston will feature a special tribute to the 2034 games, with a flag raising, activities, free stickers and more.