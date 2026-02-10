Governor Cox, Mayor Mendenhall say Utah is ready for 2034 Olympics, 'Salt Lake City can't wait to host'

SALT LAKE CITY — With just over 2,900 days left until the Winter Olympics kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah leaders say the Beehive State is ready to host.

The presser that was held in Italy early Tuesday morning was meant to update the public on the efforts going into preparations for the 2034 games.

"I'm here to emphasize to all of you how excited we are about the journey ahead with the Utah 2034 team across the board," Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, started the press conference. "It's an incredible place, Utah. If you've not been, I encourage you to make time to visit.

Hirshland continued saying that Utah is a perfect place for the games to be held because of the state's commitment to healthy sports cultures. "It's a culture that supports the hopefuls and the young people who are inspired by Team USA athletes and, frankly, international athletes from around the world who come to Utah to train."

In terms of the public readiness for the games, Governor Cox stated that Utahns, "...love the Olympics and Paralympics for many reasons, but most of all is the way that it brings people together at a very divided time in our nation and in our world."

The Governor boasted about Utah's demographics, stating that Utah is the youngest state in the US with an average age of 32 years old.

He also pointed to the state's volunteerism rate and noted how that will help when the games do come to town. "People will remember from the 2002 games, the tens of thousands of volunteers who showed out," Cox stated.

The Governor was also quick to point out the number of Olympians who call the state home. "I think more than 30% of them come from the state of Utah. They call Utah home. That's where they live, that's where they train, and we're very fortunate to have those athletes."

Salt Lake City's Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, opened her statements pointing to the similarities between Utahns and Italians, "I think there is a familiarity between Utahns and Italians, very welcoming environment here. A lot of love,uh,that you can feel being in this community among these wonderful people."

The Mayor continued saying that Salt Lake City is preparing to bring the Olympics in full form to the city. "They will arrive at the athletes village in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah,and the medals will be awarded in the heart of our downtown, where you'll be able to watch big air and many other competitions," Mendenhall explained.

"Salt Lake City can't wait to host." Mendenhall continued. "Our legacy is alive and well. Our venues are alive and well, and our passion and learning from Milano Cortina and the beautiful community here about what legacy can look like is part of why we are here today."

Utah 2034 CEO and vice chair, Brad Wilson, stated that the upcoming Utah Olympics is led by a team of just 15 people, but between them they have over 270 years of Olympic experience. "We have a small but scrappy crew of 15," Wilson said. "That are working for the organizing committee in one form or fashion. But here's a remarkable number, 275. 275 years of Olympic Games experience inside that team of 15 that is helping guide and direct and execute our games."

Wilson added that Podium 34, an organization that the games have started to raise funds for has already seen more than $250 million in charitable contributions. "We can't thank the foundations, the families, the businesses in Utah that have donated those dollars towards our effort," Wilson stated.

The Utah Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 10, 2034. Officials estimate that 3 billion people will watch the games in Utah in some form.