Local businesses get chance to shine during All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — NBA All-Star Weekend goes beyond basketball — it's also a chance for local business owners to showcase their work for visitors from around the world.

Food trucks and displays by local artists are set up at Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City for anyone to stop by.

“We’re super proud to be from Utah so we really just want to give everybody a taste of Salt Lake," said Gentry Davies, the owner of Cluck Truck.

There will also be a total of 21 performances during the weekend.

"It's beautiful to finally get that spotlight on the city," said Santos Jaguar, a co-founder of Vibras Del Lago Collective. "With a platform like this and a platform for us that are working so hard, it's good timing."

Many of the food trucks are family-owned and run, like Chili Out Bruh. Liah Moeai who works there said it's a chance for them to get their name out to the community and visitors.

“I think it’s just a really great opportunity for people to come out and see and connect with the community and give them some yummy chili," said Moeai.

Sal Soberanis with Sobe Eats said he is excited for fans to experience the hidden gems of Salt Lake and try his father's cooking.

“It's a way to finally get his family recipes out," he said, "And right in the center of downtown — it really doesn’t get any better."

The event is an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the culture of Salt Lake City for free.

“It’s like, a perfect reason to come visit and be a part of the local festivities. Get a pulse of the local scene," said Jaguar.