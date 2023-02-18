NBA Day of Service brings volunteers from all walks of life to help less fortunate

While fans are taking part in the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities at the Salt Palace, more than 500 volunteers joined NBA players, personnel and others for the NBA Day of Service in three different locations in Salt Lake.

This annual tradition has become so big, there were projects going on at the Huntsman Center, the Utah Food Bank, and the biggest was at the Bishop's Central Storehouse of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Can you tell me about the progression of how social responsibility of the NBA has just grown in mushrooms.

"The game of basketball can bring people together like nothing else," said Kathy Beherns, the NBA President of Social Responsiblity and Player Programs, "And so making sure that we have service volunteerism, a commitment for standing up for other people who are vulnerable, all of that I think is ingrained in our DNA."

Utah Jazz legend Deron Williams donated his time and work to the project.

"Definitely excited to come here and be a part of this," Williams said. "There's so much good being done right now and so, you know, I definitely feel blessed to be able to do this."

There were also current NBA stars, like Indiana Pacer Buddy Hield, who said when asked who will win Saturday's 3-point contest: "I'll never go against myself."

Gov. Spencer Cox participated in the service event as well.

"People keep asking me what I'm most excited about, and I keep telling him it's this," Cox said. "It's going to help a lot of people and you can just feel the energy and the vibe here. It's a pretty special day."

Ronald A. Rasband was at the Bishop's Storehouse representing the church.

"That they're taking time today to care for other people, this is all given in generosity and compassion to all of Heavenly Father's children," Rasband said.